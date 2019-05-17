Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Shandri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Shandri, 84, passed away peacefully on May 7, surrounded by her family.



Born in Branchdale, in the heart of coal mining country, Pat attended Saint Francis College (now University) in Lorreto, Pa. Pat was a real standout in college as evidenced by her many accomplishments: first woman to graduate from St. Francis with an accounting major, Homecoming Queen, Torvian Queen and nominated by her classmates to "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities."



It was at St. Francis where she met her husband, Dr. Frank E. Kachinski, and together they traveled across the United States from Air Force base to base. In 1969, they landed at Westover and planted roots in Granby, where she would live for the rest of her life. Once the children were grown, Pat re-entered the workforce and worked as the town accountant in Granby, and then Hadley, from where she retired.



Pat was a devoted Catholic and proud communicant and volunteer at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish, Granby. Whether it was cleaning the church once a month, helping to serve at summer picnics or running the spaghetti suppers, it was never a chore. You always knew when the monthly supper was close because her whole house smelled like spaghetti sauce.



Pat cherished her trips to Boston, with Nancy and friends, to the various religious festivals. Her favorite was always the Feast of St. Anthony in the north end of Boston. Pat was especially touched by the wonderful support she received from her parish family as she battled her illness. The many visits for conversation, or to drop off more sweets, kept her spirits up during difficult times. Pat's family would also like to thank her wonderful caregivers who treated her with such grace and kindness that she considered them part of the family.



Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Shandri, of Pottsville, and Richard Shandri, of Des Moines, Iowa. She leaves behind her sister, Julia Shandri and husband, Gregory Czura; and will be deeply missed by her children, David and wife, Rhonda Kachinski, of Palmer, Robert and wife, Diane Kachinski, of South Hadley, Karen Birtwell, of Springfield, and Kevin and wife, Pamela Kachinski, of Fairfax Station, Va. Pat will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Caylie, Kyle, Taylor, Corey, Victoria, Madelyn, Emily, Samantha and Karoline and her great-grandchildren, Adam, Grace and Lily.



Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Beers and Story Funeral Home, South Hadley, Mass. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish in Granby, Mass., followed by a burial service at the West Cemetery in Granby. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of Pat's favorite charities: the Granby Veterans Memorial. This can be done through the following link:



