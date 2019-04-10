Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Newton Staples. View Sign





Pat was most recently a resident at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville. She also lived in Pittston, Pa., Lynchburg, Va., Monroe, Va., Flourtown, Pa., Willingboro, N.J., Syracuse, N.Y., Camden, N.J., and Brown's Mills, N.J.



Born in Brown's Mills, N.J., July 22, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Anna A. Renner and Frank A. Newton.



She was the wife of Robert G. Staples III. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last June.



Pat was employed as an executive secretary at various different offices, including Penn Mutual Insurance Co., Willingboro, N.J., public schools, Glaxo Smith Kline plc and Amherst County, Virginia Public Schools.



Pat volunteered for more than 20 years at Lynchburg's Virginia Baptist Hospital. She also volunteered extensively for the Mended Hearts, and . She was a Sunday school teacher and church worker throughout her life. She had memberships in either the Baptist, Presbyterian or United Methodist churches.



She was a Girl Scout and Indian Guide leader while her children were young, and a faithful and present observer of all activities when they were teenagers and young adults.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, the Rev. Linda Borton, wife of David, Lake Wynonah; a son, Doug Staples, husband of Nancy, Wake Forest, N.C.; grandchildren, Jaime Staples Alvis, wife of Matt Cook, Washington, D.C., Kelly Staples Alvis Bisogno, wife of Mike, Richmond, Va., Michael Robert Gue Staples, Durham, and Matthew Gregory Gue Staples, husband of Morgan, Raleigh, N.C.; stepgrandchildren, Jonathan and Elizabeth Borton; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Evelyn and Emma Bisogno and Norah Alvis Cook.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with Chaplain David Borton officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. The family requests donations to Mended Hearts of Blue Ridge, Chapter 16, Lynchburg General Hospital, 1901 Tate Springs Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, or a charity of the donors' choice. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



