Patricia D. Gilbert Obituary

Patricia D. Gilbert, 68, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, July 17, Penn State Miltion S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born April 2, 1952, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Guy "Jack" Schaeffer, of Pine Grove, and the late Marian Zimmerman Schaeffer.

Patricia was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

She was last employed as a van driver for Newhurst.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are her husband, Charles Gilbert; daughter, Christine, wife of David Fleisher; son, David and Tiffany Gilbert; six grandchildren, Dalton, Dawson and Abbee Fleisher, Hannah, Lulu and Jase Gilbert; two brothers, Guy "Jack" Schaeffer Jr., and John and wife, Terry Schaeffer, all of Pine Grove.

All services will be at the convenience of the family with interment at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2020
