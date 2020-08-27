Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia E. Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia E. Carroll Obituary

Patricia E. Carroll, 82, of Pottsville, formerly of Sunnyside, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born May 16, 1938, in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Harriet (Pollock) Carroll.

Patsy worked for New York Presbyterian Hospital, E. 68th St., New York City, until she retired in 2001.

She moved to Pennsylvania in 2014 to be near her daughter, Cathy Buchinsky, formerly of New York City.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Langley) Buchinsky, wife of Brian, of Port Carbon; two brothers, Robert Carroll and his wife, Patricia, of Sparta, N.J., and Anthony Carroll and his wife, Miriam, of Manahawken, N.J. She is also survived by nieces, Linda Carroll, of West Milford, N.J. and Robyn Carroll, of Brick, N.J., Jill Varesio and her husband, Steve, of Matawan, N.J., and Erica Dewitt and her husband, Christopher, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a nephew, John Carroll and his wife, Karen, of Kinnelon N.J.; two great-nieces and three great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Ruth Steinert SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -