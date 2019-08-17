|
|
Patricia E. Kline, 70, of Pottsville, died Thursday at home.
She was born March 23, 1949, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Donald and Helen Kishbach Rhoades.
She was a 1968 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.She was employed by Argo Mills prior to retiring.
Pat was a 40-year member of West End Hose Fire Company, where she was past president of the ladies auxiliary and was a waitress for events at the hosey and Argo Mills Social Club.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Schaffer and Debbie Galvis.
Surviving are her husband of 39 years, Donald R. Kline; two sisters, Elaine Remp, Lititz, and Cindy Callaghan, Tamaqua; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to West End Hose Fire Company, 1217 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences with Pat's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019