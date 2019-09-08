|
|
Patricia Elizabeth Wolff, 82, of Saint Clair, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Orwigsburg Center.
Born in Pottsville, Jan. 4, 1937, she was a daughter of John and Emily (Tiley) Stiles.
She was a graduate of Soldiers Memorial High School, Port Carbon.
She was retired, having worked many years as a machine operator at Jetson Direct Mail Services Inc., Hamburg.
Patsy was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Saint Clair, Order of the Eastern Star Kalmia Chapter No. 261 and Cressona Chapter No. 367.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, George W. Wolff III; a daughter, Kim Kaufman and her husband, Joerd, of Schuylkill Haven; two sons, George Wolff IV and his wife, Jocelyn, of Wilmington, Del., Eric Wolff and his wife, Shannon, of Saint Clair; grandchildren, George Wolff V, Jacqueline Wolff, Emily Wolff, Alexander Wolff, Kenneth Wolff, Erica Freedman and Hannah Weikel; great-grandchildren, Cayden, George VI and Gabriel Wolff, Ella, Andrew and Isadora Freedman, Annen and May Weikel; a brother, John Stiles, of West West Terrace; a sister, Diane Tobias, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with the Rev. Kerry Smart officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John UCC Memorial Fund, 45 S. Front St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
