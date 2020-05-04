|
Patricia Gatley, 70, of Pottsville, formerly of Philadelphia, passed Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home.
Born March 6, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Jean (Hughes) Brennan.
She was 1968 graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Philadelphia, after which she attended Holy Family University.
Patricia retired as a clinical secretary from LVHN-Schuylkill, the former Pottsville Hospital.
She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and the Pottsville Free Public Library Book Club.
She loved food, family, cryptograms, going to her grandchildren's soccer games, movies and the beach.
Surviving are three sons, John Gatley and his wife, Brittany McCormick, of Pottsville, David Gatley and his wife, Rachel, of Hamburg, and Matthew Gatley and his wife, Kate Rentchler, of Fleetwood; brothers and sisters, John Brennan and his wife, Maureen, Fran Brennan and his wife, Lori, Daniel Brennan and his wife, Debbie, James Brennan and his wife, Linda, Susan McNally and her husband, Pat, Joe Brennan and his wife, Judy, Anne Boland and her husband, Tom, and Mary Pierlott and her husband, George; six grandchildren, Teagan, Molly, Zeke, Jack, Tilly and Sam; 21 nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Graveside service will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 4, 2020