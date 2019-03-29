Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Gudaitis. View Sign





Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Birmingham Gudaitis. She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School 1953. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, and was very active in church activities. Pat also had a love of animals, especially dogs and cats. Patricia was previously employed at Sony in Delano.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brothers, Joseph, Charles, John, James and Patrick, and a sister, Theresa.



Surviving is a niece, Theresa Heintzelman, of Mahanoy Plane.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City. Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Frackville. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.



