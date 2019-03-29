Patricia Gudaitis, 83, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday morning at home.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Birmingham Gudaitis. She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School 1953. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, and was very active in church activities. Pat also had a love of animals, especially dogs and cats. Patricia was previously employed at Sony in Delano.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brothers, Joseph, Charles, John, James and Patrick, and a sister, Theresa.
Surviving is a niece, Theresa Heintzelman, of Mahanoy Plane.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City. Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Frackville. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.
Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2019