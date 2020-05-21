Home

Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 465-7458
Patricia H. "Patti" Wagner

Patricia H. "Patti" Wagner Obituary
Patricia H. (Patti) Wagner passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Patti was born and raised in Pottsville. She graduated from Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville. She also received an associate degree from Cumberland County Community College in Vineland, New Jersey. Patti worked for the Borough of Stone Harbor, New Jersey, for over 25 years.

Her passion was researching and documenting her family history, as well as volunteering at the Cape May County Animal Shelter. She rescued her faithful companion, Jackson, from the shelter.

Patti is survived by her brother, Richard, his wife, Cheryl; nephew, William (Carol) Wagner; niece, Amanda (Richard) Haybarger; two great-nephews.

Donations in Patti's memory may be made via mail to the Cape May County Animal Shelter DN 501B, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or to the same by phone at (609) 465-8923. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020
