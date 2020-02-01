|
Patricia I. Drumblusky, 83, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born March 17, 1936, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Loretta Gervell.
Patricia was a 1954 J.W. Cooper graduate, worked briefly in the local garment industry, but above all was a devoted housewife and mother. She loved to play bingo and was an avid fan of Dallas Cowboys.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Drumblusky, in 2013, and a son-in-law, Joseph Piampi.
Surviving are one son, David Drumblusky, of Shenandoah Heights; two daughters, Roxana Piampi, of Ringtown, and Virginia Wuttke with Robert, of Frackville; one brother, Ronald Gervell with Theresa, of Mahanoy City; three grandchildren, Kayla, Mckenzie and Zachary; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Audriana; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Divine Mercy Parish Sacred Worship Site-St. Casimir's officiated by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Oravitz Home for Funerals, 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, and again from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow Mass in St. Casimir's Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020