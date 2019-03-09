Patricia "Trish" Kowker-Bloss, 47, of Gilberton, passed away Monday, March 4, at her residence.
Trish was born in Gilberton, April 16, 1971, a daughter of Carol Siciensky and William Kowker.
She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1989 and also graduated from McCann School of Business.
Trish was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
She worked for many years as a medical secretary at Ashland General State Hospital.
Trish is survived by three sons, Vincent William, of Gilberton, Hunter, of Gilberton, and Brandon, of Gilberton; a sister, Jacqueline O'prey and her husband, Don, of Pitman; a brother, Michael and his wife, Alicia, of Frackville; nieces and a nephew.
Religious service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
