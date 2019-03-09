Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Trish" Kowker-Bloss. View Sign





Trish was born in Gilberton, April 16, 1971, a daughter of Carol Siciensky and William Kowker.



She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1989 and also graduated from McCann School of Business.



Trish was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.



She worked for many years as a medical secretary at Ashland General State Hospital.



Trish is survived by three sons, Vincent William, of Gilberton, Hunter, of Gilberton, and Brandon, of Gilberton; a sister, Jacqueline O'prey and her husband, Don, of Pitman; a brother, Michael and his wife, Alicia, of Frackville; nieces and a nephew.



Religious service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Patricia "Trish" Kowker-Bloss, 47, of Gilberton, passed away Monday, March 4, at her residence.Trish was born in Gilberton, April 16, 1971, a daughter of Carol Siciensky and William Kowker.She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1989 and also graduated from McCann School of Business.Trish was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.She worked for many years as a medical secretary at Ashland General State Hospital.Trish is survived by three sons, Vincent William, of Gilberton, Hunter, of Gilberton, and Brandon, of Gilberton; a sister, Jacqueline O'prey and her husband, Don, of Pitman; a brother, Michael and his wife, Alicia, of Frackville; nieces and a nephew.Religious service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close