Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nitolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Nitolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Nitolo Obituary
Patricia L. Nitolo, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born May 11, 1939, in New York, she was a daughter of the late Louis J. and Veronica L. "Tarutis" Popoff.

She worked as a receptionist for many years. Patricia devoted herself to being a CCD instructor, a volunteer at Shenandoah Manor, working for Meals on Wheels. She loved cooking and baking, and was a member of Catholic Daughters.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were her husband, Samuel J. Nitolo Sr., and a son, Samuel J. Nitolo Jr.

Surviving are two sons, Anthony L. Nitolo Sr., with Anne, of Shenandoah, and Louis J. Nitolo, with Mary, of Shenandoah; two brothers, Boris Popoff, with Marie, of Phineyville, and Louis Popoff, with Cheryl, of Mahanoy City; one sister, Denise Kowalick, with William, of Lake Harmony; seven grandchildren, Anthony Nitolo Jr., Angela Rose DiCasimirro, Deanna M. Nitolo, Crissa A. Noel, Dominic J. Nitolo, Phillip J. Nitolo and Regina L. Nitolo; eight stepgrandchildren, Zachary, Stacy, Marc, Lexi, Brynna, Patty, Christopher and Danny; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Scripture Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -