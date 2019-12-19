|
Patricia L. Nitolo, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
Born May 11, 1939, in New York, she was a daughter of the late Louis J. and Veronica L. "Tarutis" Popoff.
She worked as a receptionist for many years. Patricia devoted herself to being a CCD instructor, a volunteer at Shenandoah Manor, working for Meals on Wheels. She loved cooking and baking, and was a member of Catholic Daughters.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were her husband, Samuel J. Nitolo Sr., and a son, Samuel J. Nitolo Jr.
Surviving are two sons, Anthony L. Nitolo Sr., with Anne, of Shenandoah, and Louis J. Nitolo, with Mary, of Shenandoah; two brothers, Boris Popoff, with Marie, of Phineyville, and Louis Popoff, with Cheryl, of Mahanoy City; one sister, Denise Kowalick, with William, of Lake Harmony; seven grandchildren, Anthony Nitolo Jr., Angela Rose DiCasimirro, Deanna M. Nitolo, Crissa A. Noel, Dominic J. Nitolo, Phillip J. Nitolo and Regina L. Nitolo; eight stepgrandchildren, Zachary, Stacy, Marc, Lexi, Brynna, Patty, Christopher and Danny; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Scripture Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald Bocian officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 19, 2019