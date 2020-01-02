|
Patricia Lanell (Taylor) Bainbridge, June 1, 1934, 85, of Munhall, formerly of Lawton, Okla., passed away peacefully where she resided with her daughter, Elaine, with granddaughters, Amanda and Shannon, by her side, Dec. 23, 2019, to join the Lord.
She was born and raised in Lawton, Okla., she was the beloved last, youngest daughter out of 10 children of the late Lum Ernest Taylor and Callie Emily (Sission) Taylor Hubert.
She was widowed to her late husband, Frederick Norman Bainbridge, June 14, 1984, whom she met in Lawton while he was stationed at Fort Sill Army Post and married in August 1950.
She was the beloved mother of her two deceased sons, William Thomas Bainbridge, 1960, and Ronald Eric Bainbridge, 2019.
After the death of her husband, Fred, she longed to move back to her hometown, Lawton, to be with all of her brothers and sisters. She loved her country music, loved to garden, and she loved to get together every Saturday to play canasta card game with her sisters. She had a passion for sewing and knitting blankets, making and painting ceramics, making dolls and many crafts, always working on something for someone.
She is survived by her son, Freddie Norman Bainbridge and wife, Mary Lou; grandchildren, William and Meghan, of Minersville, Bruce Edward Bainbridge and wife, Marge, of Montgomery County; son (previous marriage), Bruce Ford, of Arizona, Pamela Schoenfelder; grandchildren, Amy and William, of Pottsville; grandson, Ronald Eric Bainbridge Jr., of Mechanicsburg, (son) of late Ronald Eric Bainbridge, of Lawton, Okla., Elaine Bainbridge, of Munhall; granddaughters, Amanda and Shannon Bainbridge, whom were their Nana's caretakers and companions, through the years of her suffering from dementia. She is also survived by her youngest son, James Gary Bainbridge; granddaughter, Danielle, of Lawton, Okla.; grandson, Chance, of Florida; 18 great-grandchildren.
She will sadly be missed and forever in our hearts. Her final destination will be at Mount Scott, Commanche County, Okla., as she had wished.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 2, 2020