David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Calling hours
Thursday, May 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
Patricia M. Serano Obituary
Patricia M. Serano, 90, of Mahanoy City, died Saturday afternoon at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Urbanavage) Rajkowski.

She worked for Bell Telephone Co. and at the former Timm's Pharmacy for 30 years. She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City. Pat was a loving wife, mom, nannie, aunt and friend. Her compassion was as strong as her faith in God. Known for her exceptional talent in baking, cooking and crafting; her family looked forward to spending holidays with her. Patricia's heart was full of unconditional love, for she was as selfless as she was kind. She will always be remembered for turning everybody that knew her into a friend.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Moucheron and Nancy Decker.

Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Joseph; a son, Joseph and his wife, Bonnie, of Middleport; two daughters, Marie Bartling and her husband, Bruce, of Malvern, and Anne Knapp and her husband, Tim, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Benjamin Serano and his wife, Destinee, Solomon Serano, Sarah and Hannah Bartling, Elliot and Elizabeth Knapp; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following COVID-19/CDC guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Contributions in Patricia's name to St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 614 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, would be appreciated by the family. Patricia's guest book can be signed electronically at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020
