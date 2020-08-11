Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
More Obituaries for Patrick Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick D. Moran

Patrick D. Moran Obituary

Patrick D. Moran, 83, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday evening at Schuylkill Center Genesis Eldercare.

Born March 9, 1937, in Palo Alto, he was a son of the late Joseph J. and Ivy B. (Martin) Moran.

Patrick was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Pottsville, where he was also a trustee and an usher.

He was a 1955 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

Patrick proudly served his country in the Army.

He began his career as an engineer with Pennsylvania Railroad and retired from Conrail.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William M., Joseph B., Thomas P., Francis R., James J. and John F. Moran; a sister, Geraldine Moran Robinson.

Patrick is survived by a brother, Dennis M. Moran, sisters, Mary E. Moran, Joan M. Wagner and Jeannette H. Furness, all of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Private Funeral Services will be held at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment with military honors will be held on the grounds of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either First Baptist Church, 701 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Schuylkill EMS. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Moran family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
