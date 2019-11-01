|
|
Patrick "Finn" Finneran, 61, of East Centre Street, Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday afternoon at home.
Born in Patriotic Hall, he was a son of the late William "Weeper" Finneran and Helen Heiler Finneran.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1976, and he was of Catholic faith. He was employed as a painter.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ellen Clark and Barbara Kosmosinsky.
Surviving is a son, Patrick Finneran; a granddaughter, Aleah Kunkel; a brother, William and wife, Moneta Finneran, Mahanoy City; sisters, Bridget and her husband, Gary Walsh, Shenandoah, and Donna Troutman, Ashland; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at James P. Haughney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 1, 2019