Patrick James Quinn, 68, of Plymouth Meeting, formerly of Branchdale and Minersville, passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Suburban Community Hospital.
He was the beloved husband for 41 years of Linda M. Govern and a devoted father to his two daughters.
He was born in Pottsville, July 30, 1951, to the late James Francis and Mary Dolores (Stablum) Quinn.
Patrick was a graduate of Minersville Area High School, Class of 1969. He worked as a welder and pipefitter in Steamfitters Local 524, and later as a heavy equipment mechanic and welder at Eagle Power and Equipment with the Operating Engineers Local 542C. He was a lifetime member and former president of Citizen's Fire Company of Branchdale. Patrick was a jack of all trades and could fix anything.
He was an excellent cook, who grew a beautiful garden and always had a great recipe to share. While he could be a man of few words, he had a great sense of humor and was always there to offer thoughtful advice. He would often be the first one to send a text message to family and friends wishing them a happy holiday or birthday. Patrick enjoyed hunting and fishing and tying fly lures. He loved his family, his best buddy, Chloe, and always looked out for his friends and neighbors.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by two daughters, Mary Mantey (Lt. Michael Mantey, USN) of Boca Raton, Fla., Christine Quinn (Patrick), of Chestnut Hill; two grandchildren, Scott Mantey and Robert Mantey, a brother, James Michael Quinn (Elaine), and a sister, Mary Jane Quinn, all of Branchdale; two nephews, Francis Quinn and Michael Quinn (Dana); mother-in-law, Elizabeth Govern; extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting. Interment will be Friday in St. Mary Star of the Sea Cemetery, Llewellyn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory can be made to Citizens Fire Company of Branchdale, 120 N. State Road, P.O. Box 387, Branchdale, PA 17923. Mass cards are appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019