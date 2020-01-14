|
|
Patrick "Patty" John, 66, of West South Street, Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday morning at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of the late Henry John and Kitty John, of Mahanoy City.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, 1971, where he was an outstanding athlete in both football and track and field.
Later in life, he coached track at both Mahanoy Area and Marian Catholic High schools.
He was a veteran of the Navy in the Vietnam Conflict.
He retired from the PA Turnpike.
He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.
Patty was a loyal sports fan of the New York Giants, New York Mets and Ohio State.
Surviving are his wife, Karen (Galvin) John, at home; a son, Travis and wife, Brittany, of Philadelphia; a daughter, Leanne and husband, Aaron Mantz, of Coaldale; a granddaughter, Ellie John; grandson, Gavin Mantz; two brothers, Francis John, of Morea, and David and wife, Elizabeth, of Tamaqua; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Canicus Cemetery. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Penn Medicine-Clyde F. Barker Transplant House, Philadelphia. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 14, 2020