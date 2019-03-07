Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Joseph "Murph" Murphy. View Sign

Patrick Joseph "Murph" Murphy, devoted husband, loving father of two children, and distinguished jeweler, passed away at the age of 62.



He was born on March 23, 1956, in Pottsville, to the late Francis J. and Winifred Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kim; his two children, Sean Patrick and Mallory Erin, her husband Cody; and two brothers, Daniel Murphy, his wife Hermine, and Thomas Murphy, and partner, Kathy.



Patrick graduated from Pottsville Area High School in 1974 and immediately ventured out to attend America's Oldest Watchmaking and Jewelry Institution, Bowman's Technical Jewelry School, in Lancaster. He joined his family business following graduation as the third generation of Murphy Jewelers. Over the next 44 years, he and his wife, Kim, grew the business from one small downtown jewelry store to one of the most respected jewelry organizations in the country. His success was a result of his unending work ethic and fearless entrepreneurial spirit. He was the first person to walk in the store in the morning and the last person to leave; never taking a sick day in 44 years. When asked, he would state that he never had a job; only a passion. In recent years, he was so incredibly proud to welcome his children and son-in-law into the family business as the fourth generation.



Notwithstanding his passion for work, the real pride of his life was his family. He met and fell in love with his wife, Kim, at the young age of 16. They shared 46 joyous years of the deepest love, happiest marriage, and truest partnership in every sense of the word. Their love most recently had never been stronger or more heartfelt, with Patrick re-proposing on their 40th wedding anniversary to symbolize the next chapter and commitment of their love story. He completely and utterly loved Kim more than anyone in this world.



Patrick was the ultimate family man. He treated his children, Mallory and Sean, in a way that celebrated all of their potential and opportunity. He loved them unconditionally and never ceased to show or tell them how much he loved them. Often referring to their dad as their "hero," he believed in them always, even if no one else would. His outpouring of love and support also spread to countless numbers of Mallory and Sean's friends, who regard "Mr. Murph" as a father-figure that guided them to be the people they are today.



Most of us are lucky if we have even one great passion in our lives. Patrick J. Murphy had many: his wife, his children, his business, and also his friends. His ability to light up a room and genuinely connect with people created friendships that spanned throughout the world. Without trying, he could make a perfect stranger feel like his best friend in a matter of minutes with his spirited personality and honest-to-goodness joy in meeting new people. Many would note that he would give you the shirt off his back and apologize that he couldn't give you more. If you were a friend of Murph's, you were a friend for life.



Patrick J. Murphy truly lived. In life as in business, he pushed himself to his personal best - running multiple marathons, skydiving seven times, hang gliding, parasailing, and even recently bungee jumping off the Stratosphere Las Vegas Hotel at the age of 60 years old. He lived every second of every day with a passion for living life to the fullest - something few people have the benefit of experiencing, regardless of the amount of time they have on earth.



His devotion also stretched to include the success of his community and charities. He was well-known for his philanthropy and was generous with his time to countless organizations, including the Pottsville Area School Board for 20 years, Chairman for 15 years, Good Samaritan Hospital Board of Directors, Vice President of the Pottsville Business Association, Chairman of the Pottsville Parking Authority, Eucharistic Minister at Saint John's Church, Co-Chairman of Crab Fest benefiting Good Samaritan Hospital, Campaign Chair for A. Matthew Dudish Recorder of Deeds, Co-Chairman of Pottsville Historical Society's Capital Campaign, Member of the Pottsville Lions Club, Pottsville Revitalization Committee, Board of North Second Street Revitalization Project, Supporter of the Saint Patrick Soup Kitchen, Orwigsburg Lions Club, Board member of the Greater Pottsville Winter Carnival, Past Pottsville Winter Carnival King Vulcan, Volunteer for the Minersville Theater Association, and title sponsor to help numerous non-profit organizations including , Hospital Charity Ball, YMCA, St. Nicholas School, Schuylkill Women in Crisis, State Police Camp Cadet Foundation, Fraternal Order of Police ... and the list goes on.



Patrick's legacy will live on through his family, his business, his life-long friends, and his community. The world is a better place because Patrick J. Murphy was part of it.



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at noon from St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to the Patrick J. Murphy Foundation, C/O Murphy Jewelers, 115 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or you can visit



