Patrick P. Wood, 61, of Ringtown, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening at his residence.
Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Lavelle Wood.
He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah.
Pat was a 1976 graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School. After graduating, he served his apprenticeship with Pipefitters/Steamfitters International Union. He worked as a pipefitter for Local 524, Scranton, until his retirement.
Pat was an avid Notre Dame, Eagles, Phillies and Nascar fan. He enjoyed playing PA Lottery, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in his garage and detailing each and every one of their cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Wood, and a nephew, Joseph Wood Jr.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Gail Ketusky Wood, with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage; his daughter, Dr. Jeanne M. Wood and her fiancé, Caleb Vesnefskie, of Kingston; his two sisters, Lynn and her husband, Kevin Buchinsky, of Ringtown, and Anna and her husband, Charles Shustack, Cape May, N.J.; his two brothers, Donald and his wife, Anne Wood, of Allentown, and Thomas Wood, of Manville, N.J.; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020