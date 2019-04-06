Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Vincent Aloysius Callery. View Sign

Patrick Vincent Aloysius Callery passed away at his Soho loft from natural causes at age 57.



He was born in Pottsville to Dr. Vincent A. Callery and Elizabeth Kirwan Callery.



He attended Pottsville Area schools and graduated from Perkiomen School. Patrick attended the PA Governor's School for the Arts, eventually becoming a teacher and adviser. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a focus on photography. Patrick lived in New York City for more than 30 years working for the Leo Castelli Gallery and Fischer Landau Center for the Arts. At one time he owned his own gallery. Recently Patrick returned to his original passion, photography, discovering a new love, Hawaii, through his camera lens. Patrick will always be remembered for his gentlemanly ways, kindness and keen eye for good art.



Patrick is survived by his adoring mother; his sisters, Meg Callery (Paul Sullivan), Brooklyn, N.Y., Jennifer Verzella (Louis), Havertown, Pa., and Elizabeth Orton (Christopher) Cranston, R.I.; as well as treasured nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Sara and Luke Verzella, Emma, Jackson and Calvin Orton. He leaves many friends; we are forever grateful for his beloved Christine Zehner.



Service details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick's name to the National MS Society,



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Patrick Vincent Aloysius Callery passed away at his Soho loft from natural causes at age 57.He was born in Pottsville to Dr. Vincent A. Callery and Elizabeth Kirwan Callery.He attended Pottsville Area schools and graduated from Perkiomen School. Patrick attended the PA Governor's School for the Arts, eventually becoming a teacher and adviser. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a focus on photography. Patrick lived in New York City for more than 30 years working for the Leo Castelli Gallery and Fischer Landau Center for the Arts. At one time he owned his own gallery. Recently Patrick returned to his original passion, photography, discovering a new love, Hawaii, through his camera lens. Patrick will always be remembered for his gentlemanly ways, kindness and keen eye for good art.Patrick is survived by his adoring mother; his sisters, Meg Callery (Paul Sullivan), Brooklyn, N.Y., Jennifer Verzella (Louis), Havertown, Pa., and Elizabeth Orton (Christopher) Cranston, R.I.; as well as treasured nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Sara and Luke Verzella, Emma, Jackson and Calvin Orton. He leaves many friends; we are forever grateful for his beloved Christine Zehner.Service details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick's name to the National MS Society, nationalmssociety.org Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close