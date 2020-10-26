Home

Paul A. Diefenderfer Jr. Obituary

Paul A. Diefenderfer Jr., 71, of Ashland, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Mount Carmel Township.

Born in Ashland, March 4, 1949, he was a son of the late Paul and Ellen (Keller) Diefenderfer. He was a graduate of North Schuyl-kill High School, Class of 1968, and a member of Bethany E.C. Church, Ashland.

Paul was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and a recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a member of the Am-erican Legion Post, Ashland.

He worked at Mr. Hanger in Ringtown for many years and most recently at Lowe's Distribution Center.

Surviving are his sister, Hope, wife of Harry Hause, Ashland; cousins, Joann Vaughn, Ashland, Linda Gregis, Locustdale and Shirley Reed, Lavelle; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dennis Snyder officiating. Interment and military honors will be in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Viewing from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday from the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
