|
|
Paul Baruka, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Jonestown, Cass Township, April 7, 1943, he was a son of the late Peter and Julia (Keitsock) Baruka.
He was the husband of Cecilia K. (Campion) Baruka.
Paul was a graduate of Cass Township High School, Class of 1960.
He served in the Army as an SP4 during the Vietnam War. Paul was formerly employed by Jones & Hunt, Deer Lake, and Mount Carbon Brewery. Following his retirement, he worked for Hess Catering, Schuylkill Haven. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. Paul also belonged to South Cass Fire Company, Pottsville.
In addition to his wife, Paul is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Cholko and husband, Brian, of Port Carbon, Natalie Smith and husband, Guy, of Friedensburg; a son, John P. Baruka and wife, Amy, of Pottsville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Laura, Rachel and Lydia Cholko, Eric and Nicholas Smith, and Kyra Gibson; two brothers, George Baruka, of Tobyhanna, and Joseph Baruka, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the church's chapel. Interment will immediately follow Mass in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Cressona.
At his family's request, donations in Paul's memory may be sent to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or South Cass Fire Company, 14 Water Lane, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2019