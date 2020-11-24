Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Paul Chekan Obituary

Paul Chekan, 92, of Port Carbon, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Born July 9, 1928, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Shargo) Chekan.

Paul served in the Army as a private in the Korean War from 1951 until 1953. He worked as a finisher for the quality control department at Pottsville Bleach and Dye Co., Port Carbon, and retired in 1999.

He was a member of the former St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

Paul is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Ann (Morasky) Chekan, of Port Carbon; two daughters, Cynthia Fees, of Port Carbon, and Kathleen Chekan, of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren, Eric (Michelle) Fees, Keith (Jenn) Fees, Brad (Mercedes) Fees, Melissa (Brian) Webster and Jeffrey (Brandi) Haslam; 11 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Tinsley, Linden, Jacob, Kyle, Julie, Norah, Quinn, Klay and Harrison; a sister, Anna Premich, of California; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
