Paul D. Costy Jr., 78, of Port Carbon, passed away with his loving family by his side Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
Born March 15, 1941, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Paul D. and Mary (Yetowta) Costy Sr.
Paul served in the Army as a sergeant from April 1958 till December 1965. He was a self-employed carpenter, owning and operating Paul Costy Remodeling, Port Carbon. Paul was a lifetime member of Saint Clair Fish and Game, and he loved hunting, fishing and riding his Indian motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy "J.J." Costy.
Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joanne (Berzowski) Costy, of Port Carbon; a son, Dave P. Costy and his companion, Stacy Salaki, of Port Carbon; a daughter, Cheri Scott, Laramie, of Wyoming; six grandchildren, Jacqueline, Gina and Carina Costy, Travis and Garrett Scott and Avalon Kimmel; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Thalya, Levi and Ruger; a brother, Edward Costy; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with Paul's funeral costs to Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020