Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Salada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul David "Dave" Salada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul David "Dave" Salada Obituary

Paul David "Dave" Salada, 61, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Dave was born in 1959 in Dauphin County. He graduated from Williams Valley High School in Williamstown and later obtained a four-year degree in theology from Mount Vernon Bible College in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He served 20 years in the USAF at Pope Air Force Base, 43rd Medical Squadron, retiring as an Air Force master sergeant. During his service, Dave achieved an industrial engineering degree and an MBA. He was a professor of business at Fayetteville Tech Community College.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Junior Salada; stepfather, Edward Albert Valibus.

He is survived by his wife, Donalda Parks Salada; son, Benjamin David Salada and fiancée, Morgan Rivera; mother, Pauline Boyer Valibus; sister, Mindy Marie Ponter and husband, Jim Albert Ponter; beloved family members and friends.

Dave enjoyed boating, jet skiing, bowling, scouting, golf, softball, baseball and NASCAR. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He had a giving spirit and brought a smile to everyone. He was loved deeply by friends, family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, North Carolina. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 17, at Pinecrest Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to in Dave's memory.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -