Paul Donton, 77, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Jan. 22, 1943, in Schuylkill Haven, he was a son of the late Catherine (McCovak) and Levi Donton.
He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.
He was employed by the former Reider's Shoe Factory and was a caretaker at Union Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Levi, Frank and Richard Donton, Betty Henry and Eva Lengle; two brothers-in-law, John Lengle and Kermit Henry.
Paul is survived by siblings, Boyd Donton, Catherine Donton, Ann Jenkins (David) and Mary Donton; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020