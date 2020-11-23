Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Donton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Donton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Donton Obituary

Paul Donton, 77, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born Jan. 22, 1943, in Schuylkill Haven, he was a son of the late Catherine (McCovak) and Levi Donton.

He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.

He was employed by the former Reider's Shoe Factory and was a caretaker at Union Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Levi, Frank and Richard Donton, Betty Henry and Eva Lengle; two brothers-in-law, John Lengle and Kermit Henry.

Paul is survived by siblings, Boyd Donton, Catherine Donton, Ann Jenkins (David) and Mary Donton; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -