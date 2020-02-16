|
|
Paul E. Burns, 72, of Pottsville, passed away on Friday at Valley Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center, Coopersburg.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Frank and Camillus Garrigan Burns. He was raised in Port Carbon and was a 1965 graduate of Nativity B.V.M. High School. He was employed by the former Miller Group, Port Carbon for 32 years. He later worked at the Big Lots Distribution Center, Tremont, until retiring.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, and was a life member of the American Hose Company Number Two, Pottsville.
Paul enjoyed reading about World War Two, and was an avid fan of Philadelphia sports teams. He liked science fiction films and music from the 1950s and 1960s.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Burns, in 2006, and Donald Burns, in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Montag, with whom he would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this May. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous in-laws.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 6:00 a.m. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private at St. John the Baptist #2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 16, 2020