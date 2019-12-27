Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Smith Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Smith Sr. Obituary
Paul E. Smith Sr., 64, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, at his residence.

Born in Pottsville, June 4, 1955, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Dawn M. (Stoudt) Smith.

He was the husband of Darlene A. (Yoder) Smith.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Flecha and fiance, Mark Parlato, of Schuylkill Haven; two sons, Paul E. Smith Jr. and Joe Smith, both of Ashland; grandchildren, Silas Flecha, Dyllan Smith, Caleb Smith and Sawyer Smith; a sister, Darlene Dougherty, of Green Castle; two brothers, David Smith and Stephen Smith Sr., both of Schuylkill Haven.

Services and interment will be privately held. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -