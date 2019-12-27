|
Paul E. Smith Sr., 64, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, at his residence.
Born in Pottsville, June 4, 1955, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Dawn M. (Stoudt) Smith.
He was the husband of Darlene A. (Yoder) Smith.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Flecha and fiance, Mark Parlato, of Schuylkill Haven; two sons, Paul E. Smith Jr. and Joe Smith, both of Ashland; grandchildren, Silas Flecha, Dyllan Smith, Caleb Smith and Sawyer Smith; a sister, Darlene Dougherty, of Green Castle; two brothers, David Smith and Stephen Smith Sr., both of Schuylkill Haven.
Services and interment will be privately held. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 27, 2019