Paul Edwin Troutman, 72, of Gordon, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Butler Township on Feb. 6, 1947, and raised in Taylorsville, he was a son of the late Whalen E. and Genevieve Dechant Troutman.



He was the husband of Cathy Dando Troutman. They married on September 18, 1971.



He graduated from Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1964, and later enlisted in the Navy from 1966 to 1970, where he served on the USS Enterprise, the nation's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, Paul obtained a degree from McCann School of Business and was employed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1972 to 1975. He worked as a court reporter at the Schuylkill County Courthouse, Pottsville, until his retirement in October of 2010. During that time, he also started his own freelance court reporting business.



He was a member of the VFW Post 8206 Turbotville, Citizens Fire Department, Gordon, Ashland Good Fellowship Club, and the Little Pine Acre Lodge (English Center, Lycoming County) where he enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and playing cards. He served as a Pennsylvania Game Commission hunter education instructor for a number of years. He had been a Little League coach and manager in Ashland and cherished watching his children and grandchildren play sports at North Schuylkill, Cardinal Brennan and Tri-Valley High Schools. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed attending Penn State Nittany Lions Football games every year.



In addition to his wife, Cathy, Paul is survived by his loving children, daughter, Jennifer, wife of Steve McGrath, Ashland; son, Nicholas, Gordon; a stepson, William Kaufman, Texas; his cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Jonas and Libby McGrath and Jeffrey Kaufman. He is also survived by his uncle, Robert Earl Wagner Sr., Nescopeck; and an aunt, Nancy Wolfgang, Levittown; and cousins.



Family and friends are invited to attend a religious funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Laura A. Csellak, pastor. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the service in the church. Interment with Navy honors will be held at 10 a.m. June 18 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Tri-Valley Athletic Fund, High School Office, 155 East Main Street, Hegins, PA 17938 and/or the Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland, PA 17921. Visit www.fritzfuneralhome.com.



