|
|
Paul F. Pekarik, 54, of Pine Grove, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Pottsville, June 26, 1965, he was a son of Paul F. and Diane L. (Shollenberger) Pekarik, of Palo Alto.
Paul was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1983, and then earned a Bachelor of Business degree from Shippensburg University in 1987. He worked as a machine operator at Tredegar, Mar Lin.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Pekarik, in 1961.
In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by his longtime companion, Jody Palsgrove and her daughters, Ashley and Cassie, all of Pine Grove; three brothers, John "Jack" Pekarik and his wife, Ginny, of Vermont, Christopher "Chris" Pekarik and his wife, Kimberly, of Pottsville, and David Bobowski and his wife, Kim, of Louisiana; four nieces, Molly and her husband, Luke, Audrey, Claire and Kaitlyn; a nephew, Christopher A.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from noon until the time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church Memorial Fund, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2019