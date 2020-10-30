Home

Paul G. Webber, 84, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.

Born April 11, 1936, in North Manheim Township, a son of the late Helen Roeder and William Webber.

He was the husband of the late Janice (Eckert) Webber.

He was employed by Argo as a shipping supervisor.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janet Webber; brothers, Kenneth, Claude, Richard, Clarence, Nelson and Wilbert; sisters, Dora Fligge and Ellenora Donton.

Paul is survived by a daughter, Joan M. Geary, Schuylkill Haven; a son, William P. Webber, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Kevin Geary (Jess), Cindie Burke (Jonathan), Jodie Wilson (Zach), Jen Bachert (Kyle) and William P. Webber Jr. (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Paisleigh Wilson, Kellie Geary, Emilie Geary, Kevin Geary Jr., Mina Burke, Elliot Burke, Sophia Webber and Mariah Litton;  nieces and nephews, including Doretta Carriglitto and Herman "Bob" Fligge. He is also survived by his beloved German shepherd, Duke.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors, playing cards and trips to the casino.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedensburg, with Pastor Darryl Martin and Pastor Jason Ruppert officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be private. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
