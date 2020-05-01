|
|
Paul, 91, died peacefully at home in Shenandoah Heights after a long battle with numerous health issues.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late John and Pauline (nee Ripka) Wojtukiewicz.
Paul served honorably in the Army (Korea) and after discharge, transitioned into building bridges in the construction industry, where he worked his way up from laborer to carpenter to foreman, and finally, to superintendent. He was a member of Divine Mercy (formerly Annunciation BVM) Catholic Church, Shenandoah. He was a fan of Penn State football, Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Flyers. In his prime, Paul was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. A family man, Paul enjoyed time spent with his close-knit and extensive family, including his beloved boxers! All were welcome at the Whitecavage table and with seven kids there were always friends and family for dinner. Paul and his wife, Mary, enjoyed cooking and always had enough to share! Holidays at the Whitecavage residence were always crowded and fun, creating great memories for all.
Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny Whitecavage, Stevie Whitecavage, Mary Burdulas, Lottie Kosopod, Stella Slatick, Joesphine Zukie and Anna Piekarski.
He is survived by his sister, Bertha Kosopod.
Paul was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (nee Hand) Whitecavage and beloved father of five sons and two daughters, Paul Whitecavage Jr., of Shenandoah, and his children, Courtney, wife of Cole Fasnacht, of Schuylkill Haven, and Corey, of Frackville, Kelsey and Calia, of Shenandoah, William Whitecavage and wife, Cheryl, Ringtown, and their children, Jared, of Ashland, Aaron, of Ringtown, and Hannah, of San Francisco, Calif., James Whitecavage and wife, Gina, of Ringtown, and children, Megan, wife of Vinnie Alessi, of Saint Clair, Jesse and Gabe, of Ringtown, and Nick, of Saint Clair, Michael Whitecavage and wife, Maria, of Shenandoah, and their children, Chris and Ang, of Shenandoah, and Shaina and Nate, of Ringtown, Patti, wife of Myron Hannis, of Shenandoah, and their child, Nicole, wife of Tim Hysock, of Frackville, Ellen, wife of Ray Guers, and their children, Kyle and Riley, of Shenandoah Heights, John Whitecavage and wife, Desirea, of Shenandoah, and children, Vanessa, of Shenandoah, Derrick and Dillon. Paul has 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial and interment with military honors will be private. Livestreaming services will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, via a link that can be found at www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com or the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Schuylkill County Therapeutic Riding Program and sent to Avenues, 2 Park St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, to help raise awareness and fund treatment of pulmonary valve stenosis in babies. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020