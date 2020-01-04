Home

Paul Jeri Belmont, 87, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday surrounded by his family in the hospice unit at Lebanon VA Hospital.

Born Dec. 3, 1932, in Philadelphia, Paul Jeri would go on to serve in the Air Force during the Korean War in their military police division. After serving, he was accepted into Pennsylvania State Police Academy but would choose a different career path. Starting out in heavy construction, he would go on to become president of a multimillion-dollar industrial supply company based in Philadelphia.

Preceding him in death were three sisters, a brother, a daughter and most recently his wife, "Coach Glen" Belmont.

Paul is survived by a younger brother, two daughters, a son, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment at a later date will be held in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
