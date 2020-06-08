|
Paul Joseph Kasinecz Sr., 61, of Minersville, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born July 6, 1958, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Peter and Mary (O'Brien) Kasinecz.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and former member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Minersville.
Paul was a retiree of Laborers Union Local 471.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman who frequently enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping with his son. He was a lifetime member of the Sunny Rod & Gun Club and the National Rifle Association. Paul enjoyed spending time with his loyal canine companions, kayaking trips to Locust Lake and Tuscarora state parks and hiking the array of wooded trails throughout the state. He enjoyed bus trips to professional baseball games and was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Paul enjoyed watching Penn State Nittany Lions football and was a proud supporter of the Battlin' Miners athletic programs.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary, and loving niece, Katie J. Kasinecz, of Emmaus.
Paul is survived by his son, Paul Joseph Kasinecz Jr., of Minersville. In addition to his son, Paul is survived by his companion of 28 years, Gretchen R. Ulmer. Gretchen's sons include Jesse Sabitsky, husband of Ashley Sabitsky, of Duncannon, and Jared Sabitsky, husband of Chrissy Sabitsky, and their daughter, Harlow Jade Sabitsky, all of Cressona. Paul's two surviving brothers include his older brother, Robert J. Kasinecz, partner of John Shipley, both of Allentown, and Paul's twin brother, Peter J. Kasinecz, husband of Cathy Kasinecz, both of Primrose. Loving nieces include Amanda M. Kasinecz, of Brookhaven, and Jennifer L. (Kasinecz) Pelletier, wife of Dustin, both of Lancaster. His loving nephew is Peter J. Kasinecz Jr., of Primrose.
All friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Jason Stokes celebrant. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2020