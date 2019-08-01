|
|
On Monday, July 29, our uncle, Paul Moore, departed from this earth and was reunited with family and members of the "Big 5" fishing group.
He was born on March 2, 1925, the third son of Catherine and William Moore and lived his entire life in Mahanoy City.
He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, attended St. Fidelis Elementary School and graduated from Mahanoy City High School. Following graduation, Paul worked as production foreman for the City Shirt Factory. He was a regular blood donor, a life member and past assistant foreman of the Good American Hose Company, and a 50-year member of the Travelers Protective Association. Growing up with uncle Paul involved evenings of sitting around the kitchen table listening to him tell stories with a hint of an Irish brogue while teaching us to play poker. Sunday afternoons were spent at "the farm" with the ride home singing old time favorites such as "When Irish Eyes are Smiling" and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." He shared his love of fishing, gardening, searching for rams' head mushrooms, the outdoors and making his famous clam chowder. Later in life, he looked forward to spending afternoons at the American Legion listening to the guys and watching them play pool and shoot darts.
Uncle Paul taught us to accept the limitations that come as we grow older with dignity and grace.
Paul is survived by nieces, Mary Modica and Dr. Ann Markiewicz, nephews, Joseph Markiewicz and Paul Markiewicz (with whom he lived), along with sisters-in-law, Alice and Nancy Moore, Kathy Drews, and many more loving nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank his friend Marianne for her care and friendship while he lived at home, roommates Kurt and Davey, Dr. Thurick and the entire staff of Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and support over the last two and a half years. Special thanks to the staff at Lehigh Valley Schuylkill Hospital for their care and kindness during Uncle Paul's final hours.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday by the Rev. Leo Maletz at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in St. Fidelis Cemetery. Friends may call and visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Teresa of Calcutta Church or the Good American Fire Company would be appreciated by the family and accepted at the visitation. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 1, 2019