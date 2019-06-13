Paul Rodney "Pete" Cherrybon, 69, of Lebanon, passed away April 26, at his residence.



Born in Pottsville, March 13, 1950, he was a son of the late Paul and Catherine Breslin "Doll" Cherrybon.



A 1968 graduate of Nativity BVM, Pete was a member of the football, basketball, and track teams. He had two interceptions in the November 1967 game against Marian Catholic to help the Hilltoppers out of their 27-game losing streak. Following high school, he served with the Army, during which he did two tours in Vietnam.



Pete had a love of world and U.S. history and family ancestry. His specific area of interest was the Civil War. He traveled to Gettysburg to the battlefields quite often over the years. He also enjoyed reading, visiting relatives - when they were in Schuylkill County - and talking on the phone with family and keeping them updated on all the family news.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Thomas Barry, in 1992, and John, in 2016.



Pete is survived by his younger brother, Christopher L. Cherrybon, Pottsville; two sisters-in-law, Susan Campion Cherrybon, of Summerland Key, Fla., and Debbie McSurdy Cherrybon, of Minersville. Though he never had children of his own, he was very proud of his nephews and nieces, John Cherrybon Jr. and James Cherrybon along with his wife, Alicia, Lora Cherrybon Greco, wife of Matthew, and Leeza Cherrybon Bartol, wife of Erik. He had five great-nieces and -nephews, Christian and his wife, Jamie, Joseph, Jacob, Mia and Aria.



All are invited to attend a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2019