The Rev. Paul S. Fisher passed peacefully from this life to join his heavenly Father on Feb. 28, 2020. He was 91.
Born Nov. 11, 1928, in Abington, Rev. Fisher was a son of the Rev. Allen S. Fisher and Hattie (Swavely) Fisher.
He was ordained as a Lutheran minister on May 21, 1952, after graduation from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia.
He served Line Mountain Parish (St. John's, Leck Kill, and St. James, Pitman) from 1970 to 1993; Shartlesville Parish (Christ Little Tulpehocken, Bernville; Friedens, Bernville; Friedens, Shartlesville; and St. Paul's, New Schaefferstown) from 1965 to 1970; Bern-Leesport Parish from 1957 to 1965; and New Ringgold Parish (Zion, Lewistown Valley; Advent, Tuscarora; Friedens, New Ringgold; and Christ Union, McKeansburg) from 1952 to 1957. After his retirement, Rev. Fisher served as visitation pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church, Lehighton, from 1994 to 1997 and for Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, from 1997 to 2013. His loved ones will remember his selfless and generous manner, the grace and peace of the Lord that he exhibited through the end of his life and his faithful daily prayers for dozens of brothers and sisters in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Fisher; his wife, Phyllis Irene (Leiby) Fisher; and his son, Timothy Paul Fisher.
He is survived by his two daughters, Hope Elizabeth Fisher and Mary Ruth Fisher-Warrick (husband, William Charles), and granddaughters, Katherine Victoria Warrick and Elizabeth Mary Warrick. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., both at Zion Church of Lewistown Valley (489 Valley Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252).
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 5, 2020