Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Paul V. Kabana, 87, Low Road, Cass Township, passed away Tuesday Afternoon at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony and Blanche Ganunis Kabana.

He was a graduate of the former Blythe Township High School.

He was a retired welder. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish and St. Matthew's Church, Minersville and was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville. He was a member of Minersville American Legion Post 544, United Mine Workers Union and the South Cass Fire Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cyril Kabana.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Jean Plesnarski; a daughter, Marcie Cresswell, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandchildren, Jennifer Jacobson and James Cresswell; a sister, Anna Mae Manzick, of Hamburg; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Internment will be in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Minersville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Paul's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
