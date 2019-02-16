Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Vincent Vacula. View Sign

Paul Vincent Vacula, 69, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home in Ocala, Florida. Paul was born in Pottsville, on February 24, 1949, to Mary and Paul Vacula Senior, Tuscarora. His mother, Mary, died in June 1949. He was raised by his grandmother, Ellen Norris, until she passed away when Paul was 6. He then lived with his Uncle Vince and Aunt Anna Norris.



As a kid (and as an adult), Paul loved sports. Along with baseball and basketball, he played football throughout his school years, thoroughly enjoying being at the helm as quarterback. Graduating from Saint Clair High School in 1967, "Goose" earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education history at Kutztown University and then went on to earn a master's degree at Wilkes University.



Paul was a United Mine Worker until he became a middle school social studies teacher and a high school assistant basketball coach for Blue Mountain School District in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. He spent many years enjoying the Xs and Os of basketball with many wonderful people, while also reffing with his PIAA Anthracite football crew, and umpiring baseball and softball games.



Paul (also referred to lovingly by his family as "Clark Griswald") loved traveling and taking his family in the van to see "The World's Largest, Tallest, Most Unique" spots in the United States. He loved visiting historical locations and sports arenas. His most loved destinations were the coast of Oregon and the redwood forests of California.



Once he retired to Florida with his wife, Rita, Paul spent countless hours sprucing up his decades-old golf cart ("The Beater") to hit the links with new friends (while missing golfing with many of his old pals back in the County). Besides traveling and sports, "Big Buddy" loved landscaping. Not only would he landscape his own house, he'd landscape family and friends' yards - sometimes without having been asked. After his chores were done, he loved nothing more than taking his iron pony out to enjoy any back country road that he could find, never wanting to see the same spot twice.



Besides his parents and aunt and uncle, Paul was preceded in death by his stepmom, Roselle Vacula.



He is survived by his wife, Rita, to whom he was married on September 14, 1974; daughters, Amy (Chris), Oklahoma, and Lauren (Rabih), Virginia; sister, Ellen Ann (Bruce), Schmauch, Nevada; brother, Rick Vacula, Pennsylvania; niece, Nicole (Bret), Pental, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Nick) Kozura, Florida; and his cherished grandkitty that he loved kitty-sitting, Frankie "Cuppercake" Vacula.



Paul will be missed by many for his friendship, fun-loving attitude, and unwavering free spirit. But perhaps the biggest footprint Paul leaves is with the hearts of those who were lucky enough to get to know his kindness, undying love and constant support. Rest in peace sweet Dad. Be safe riding up there, Big Buddy. We will honor your legacy and we love you forever.



On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, a gathering will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roberts Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW SR- 200, Ocala, FL 33476. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. A Ceremony will be held in the Schuylkill Haven area at a later date.



6241 Southwest State Road 200

Ocala , FL 34476

