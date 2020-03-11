|
Paula L. Huebner, 43, of Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday, March 8, at her residence.
Paula was born June 4, 1976, in Pottsville, a daughter of Elaine D. (Kunkel) and Michael W. Huebner, of Orwigsburg.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1994. She was an avid dart player and enjoyed going to her cabin in New York. She was a dietary manager at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was predeceased by grandfather, Lorain Kunkel, and grandmother, Josephine Huebner.
In addition to her parents, Paula is survived by her sister, Kasey Huebner; nieces, Zoe and Camryn Eubert; grandmother, Julia Kunkel; grandfather, Paul Huebner Sr., as well as her cats, Peaches, Skitch, Boise and Baby. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service for Paula will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Visitation with family will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Zion's Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg.
