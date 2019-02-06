Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline A. Kull. View Sign

Pauline A. Burke Kull, 93, of Pottsville, passed away with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at the Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.



Born in Auburn, Oct. 13, 1925, she was a daughter of late Paul Burke and Norma Laurence Beadle and stepfather, Cecil Beadle.



In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kull, on Sept. 29, 1996, her half sisters, Ann Regal and Norma Alton; half brother, James "Jim" Beadle.



Pauline was a graduate of Auburn High School and graduated as valedictorian of her class. She belonged to St. Clair United Methodist Church.



She loved music and played the organ with great talent, her favorite hymn being "Amazing Grace." She enjoyed knitting afghans, doing crosswords, cooking, baking and gardening.



Pauline's love for animals was never ending. She owned many dogs throughout her life. She had a gift for telling stories about her childhood and growing up through the years. She always had some type of story that mesmerized anyone listening. Pauline was kind hearted, caring, loving and always able to make those laugh with her sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. We will always remember her love, smiles, laughter, hugs and kisses. Wonderful memories will be forever in our hearts.



Pauline is survived by her daughters, Donna and Diane; her son, Randy; her grandchildren, Lori, Brian, Kevin, Matthew and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Amanda, R.J., Brandon, Tyler and Lily; nieces and nephews.



At the request of her family, a private funeral will be held, where she will be buried beside her husband, Donald Kull, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be made to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



