Pauline B. Fidler, 94, of Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home.
Born July 25, 1925, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Mary Lengle D'Agostino.
She was a member of Suedberg Church of God, Pine Grove.
Pauline worked as a sewing machine operator for various factories in Pine Grove.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Eugene Fidler, and stepfather, Joseph D'Agostino.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Fidler, a daughter, Diann and husband, Roy Lehr, both of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Lauri Mathie, Linda Cash, David Lehr, Kelly and Kyle Fidler; five great-grandchildren, Dr. Carli Lehr, Erica Turkington, Joseph, James and Jessica Cash.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Terry Jansma officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Suedberg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Suedberg Church of God, P. O. Box 106, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 9, 2020