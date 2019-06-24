Home

Pauline Emma Herb

Pauline Emma Herb Obituary
Pauline Emma Herb, 100, formerly of Lavelle and Pitman, passed away Thursday, June 20, at UPMC Harrisburg.

Pauline was born in Pitman, Aug. 7, 1918, a daughter of the late Mabel G. Klinger and Henry H. Lesher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanford F. "Stiney" Herb, who passed away Dec. 27, 1990, and her companion, Luther S. Maurer, who passed away March 18, 2016.

She attended school in Pitman and was employed at the dress factory in Gordon and was last employed at the shoe factory in Millersburg.

She was an avid gardener.

She was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Marie Mattern; three sisters, Minnie Kessler, Mary Lesher and Margaret Kessler; three brothers, Glenn, Marlin and Vernon Lesher.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Sharon Snyder and her husband, John; three grandchildren, Dr. Cheryl Sndyer-Hughes, Melissa Konyar and Julie Mattern; two great-grandchildren, Logan Hughes and Chelsea Konyar; five siblings, Jean Heim, Ruth Chubb, Anna Wiest, Paul Lesher and Henry Lesher; nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brian Beissel officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul's E.C. Cemetery, Pitman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 153 Main Road, Pitman, PA 17964.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2019
