Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Pauline Fecho

Pauline Fecho Obituary

Pauline (nee Hancher) Fecho, 94, formerly of Reading, died Nov. 23, 2020, at Berks Heim, Bern Township.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Fecho, on May 14, 2007. They had been married for 61 years. Nov. 24 would have been their 76th wedding anniversary.

Born, July 5, 1926, in Frackville, Mrs. Fecho was the eldest daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Damiter) Hancher.

After moving to Reading in 1952, Pauline worked many jobs - candy maker, textile worker, telephone solicitor and even egg roll vendor - but mostly she was a loving mother, grandmother and wife who will be missed.

Mrs. Fecho is survived by three sons, Stephen P., of Reading, Robert A., of New York City, and Lawrence J., of Adamstown. Also surviving are her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or Genesius Theatre.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
