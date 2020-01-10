Home

Pauline Gulas Obituary
Pauline Gulas, Minersville, passed away early Tuesday morning in the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton, where she was a resident.

She was the widow of Lawrence C. Gulas, who passed away in 2004.

Born in Primrose, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Shimsky.

Pauline was a graduate of Minersville High School and was a lifelong member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Mountain View Care Center and Drs. Erickson, McKenna, O'Donnell, Rieder and Miller-Schaeffer for the excellent and compassionate care they afforded Pauline while she was in their care. Also, to Father Alexei, who so wonderfully cared for Pauline's spiritual needs during her time in the Scranton area, and caregiver, Annie Pepsin.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Shimsky.

Surviving are her daughter, Lauren A. Price and husband, David J., of South Abington Township; son, Kenneth Gulas and wife, Janet, of Orwigsburg; grandson, Kenneth Gulas.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Vanston and James Funeral, 1401 Ash St., , Scranton.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with family greeting friends beforehand at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Minersville. For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
