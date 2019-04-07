Pearl A. Schaeffer, 86, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Pearl was born in Auburn on Aug. 29, 1932. She was a daughter of the late Alma Heffner and Fred Kilmer. She was the widow of Frank Schaeffer.
Pearl was proud to be the first female bus driver in Schuylkill County and retired from the Schuylkill Haven School District, where she was known by the students as P.T.O., Pearl Takes Over.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Mary Schaeffer, life partner of Lee Bohard, Reedsville.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Heckman, Gladys Lesher, Irene Killian; and brothers, Ray, Reynold, Mervin and Fred Kilmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Research Center, 5200 Eastern Ave, MFL Tower, Suite 355 Baltimore, MD 21224 or The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Private services are entrusted to the Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Orwigsburg.
