Pearl Donchak died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Diane, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was 98 years old.



Pearl, a daughter of Wassil and Pearl Falatovich Chelak, was born Aug. 14, 1920, in Park Place, one of 12 children.



She graduated from Mahanoy Township High School in 1938. Following the end of World War II, she married Peter Donchak, of Frackville, and settled in Brooklyn, N.Y. They raised four children together.



Pearl worked as a sales associate for the Beechnut Co. in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later spent 20 years working at Abraham and Straus Co. (Macy's) department store.



Pearl was a member of Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for more than 60 years. She enjoyed bowling with a league in Sunset Park and was a member of Bay Ridge Center. Pearl was an avid cook and will be remembered for her traditional holiday meals. Although she spent many years in New York, Pearl always considered herself a "country girl from Pennsylvania." Her fondest memories involved family celebrations surrounded by her loved ones.



Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Donchak, on July 22, 2011.



Surviving are two daughters, Diane Donchak, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Lisa Donchak, of New York, N.Y.; two sons, Peter J. Donchak and his wife, Mary, of East Windsor, N.J., and John Donchak and his wife, Geri, of Chicago, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Jillian Kashner, Meaghan, Peter, Caitlyn, John and Andrew Donchak, Alexandra and Sophia Capellini; two sisters, Anna Homa and Nancy Hill; nieces and nephews.



Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville, PA 17931, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday as well as from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Memorial Fund at the above address and Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, 35 Acadia Road, Casco, ME 04015. Burial will be in St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.



