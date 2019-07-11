Home

Pearl Donchak
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Pearl Donchak

Pearl Donchak Obituary
Divine Liturgy for Pearl Donchak will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville, PA 17931, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday as well as from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Nice- Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Memorial Fund at the above address and Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life threatening illnesses and their families, 35 Acadia Road, Casco, ME 04015. Burial will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019
